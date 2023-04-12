© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Colleges and universities association promises to help Cardinal Stritch students, faculty and staff

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published April 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT
Screenshot 2023-04-12 at 9.48.16 AM.png
Screenshot
/
Cardinal Stritch Website
WAICU President Eric Fulcomer says Cardinal Stritch President Dan Scholz only informed him of the university's plan on Monday.

Many students, faculty and staff at Cardinal Stritch University are pondering their next move now that the Catholic liberal arts school in suburban Milwaukee has announced it will close next month.

One organization promising to help those affected is the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU.) Twenty-three schools belong to the group, including Cardinal Stritch, Marquette University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Carroll University, Alverno College and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Association President Eric Fulcomer told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that Cardinal Stritch President Dan Scholz only informed him of the university's plan on Monday.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
