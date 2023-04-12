Colleges and universities association promises to help Cardinal Stritch students, faculty and staff

Many students, faculty and staff at Cardinal Stritch University are pondering their next move now that the Catholic liberal arts school in suburban Milwaukee has announced it will close next month.

One organization promising to help those affected is the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU.) Twenty-three schools belong to the group, including Cardinal Stritch, Marquette University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Carroll University, Alverno College and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Association President Eric Fulcomer told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that Cardinal Stritch President Dan Scholz only informed him of the university's plan on Monday.

