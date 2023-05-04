-
Why is enrollment such a challenge for colleges like Cardinal Stritch? A higher ed data expert explainsCardinal Stritch University north of Milwaukee has experienced a steep drop in enrollment, leading to its closure.
-
Dr. Barb Spies, Cardinal Stritch University professor and director of mission integration joins Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski to share her reaction to the school’s closure.
-
Students, employees and alumni of Cardinal Stritch University are in shock after finding out the 86-year-old school is closing this year.
-
Cardinal Stritch's closing, planned for next month, has put other campuses into action.
-
Cardinal Stritch University, a Catholic liberal arts college, is closing, a year after celebrating its 85th anniversary in Wisconsin. President Dan Scholz says Stritch is facing “fiscal realities” caused by lower student enrollment, the impact of the pandemic and other challenges.