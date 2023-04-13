Authors and officials concerned about Wisconsin Center's literary art installation removal

Local authors and Milwaukee officials are surprised to learn that Wisconsin Center CEO and President Marty Brooks has decommissioned a literary art installation without public notice or discussion among board members.

The exhibit, called "Portals and Writings Celebrating Wisconsin Authors," showcases the works of 48 writers. Short passages and poems are displayed on the center’s walls using raised or impressed lettering.

Alderman Robert Bauman, a Wisconsin Center District board member, says removing the artwork is very sad.

"The expansion project is important for Milwaukee — I just saw no need for moving these art pieces in the first place," he says. "There's a lot of people in the arts community who are very upset about this, and I sympathize with them. I wish we, the board, had some way of stopping it, but I don't think we do."

Kimberly Blaeser, an author and retired professor at UW-Milwaukee, helped curate the installation in the 1990s. She says the works that were displayed from famous Wisconsin poets, like Lorine Neidecker, will be greatly missed in the space.

"No one will be able to do this now, but if you could go in that building and see, there was a massive installation of her work across a large space because that's the way that her work is," says Blaeser. "If you look at it on the page, the visual reality is as important as the language because that's part of how she communicated the meaning."

An extended interview with Kimberly Blaeser. Listen • 10:15

WUWM reached out to the Wisconsin Center for comment and they did not respond to our request. The Wisconsin Center is undergoing a $456 million expansion slated to open in May 2024.

Brooks wrote, in a letter to concerned board members, that some of the art in the south building has been decommissioned to achieve visual cohesion between the north and south buildings and to mitigate any sense of one building being old and the other new.

Brooks’ letter says in January, the center notified writers whose works were featured in the exhibit that it would be removed. Last month, the Wisconsin Center reached an agreement with Woodland Pattern Book Center for a photographer to memorialize the decommissioned works in a photo book.

Blaeser says the co-founders of Woodland Pattern, Karl Gartung and Anne Kingsbury, were instrumental in getting the installation approved. She says the absence of the installation is erasing a visual representation of Wisconsin’s history and art.

"It’s sort of like being in a visual library," says Blaeser. "Also, at the same time, feeling that immensity of art, because it's large before you and it's here for our Wisconsin citizens. But honestly, many people have been through this building over the 25 years."

Some of those people include the children of Guadalupe Solis Jr., who was Blaeser’s former student and whose work was featured in the exhibit. Blaeser recalls her recent and final visit to the installation where she was approached by Solis’ kids.

Kimberly Blaeser / Work from Guadalupe Solis Jr. was featured in the art installation at the Wisconsin Center.

"[Solis] has since passed away, but his four children drove to come down and look at their dad's work on the wall of the convention center one last time," she says. "His work — it's a beautiful passage. It talks about boarded up houses and being forgotten. These are the passages that I think people are afraid of that say, hey, take a look at this, don't forget us, remember this, this is our history too."

Ald. Bauman says he’s concerned about how a public space in the Wisconsin Center is being operated.

"What's most troubling is there seems to be this sense that Mr. Brooks runs this like some private corporation," says Bauman. "But the reality is the Wisconsin Center District is a public entity. It receives and spends over $40 million in tax money. When you get that amount of tax money, you better be transparent and you better hold yourself accountable to the public."

Brooks’ letter says the artwork would be removed beginning this week.