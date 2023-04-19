Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls rescues cat art to help cat rescues

Less than an hour outside of Milwaukee, there's a unique, roadside attraction called Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum. The small, Menomonee Falls museum is a celebration of cat artwork, featuring a wide array of cat figurines, paintings, decorative plates and is even home to 9 cats.

The cleverly named gallery is a pet project for founder Shawn Redner, who was inspired to create it after his struggles with alcoholism. He explains, "This all came out of me finding sobriety and needing something to do. So I had a lot of free time after I stopped drinking, so I started hunting for cat figurines at the various thrift shops."

Courtesy of Shawn Redner / Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum.

Soon the collection became so large that Redner decided he should share it with the world and share the profit with local cat rescues. The museum is open on the third Sunday of every month, but people interested in checking out the museum at other times can reach out to Redner directly to set up a visit.

Every visit helps Redner achieve his main goal for the project: giving back to local cat rescues. Last year, he was able to donate a little under $2,000. When asked how much he'd like to donate, he says, "Oh millions. There's never enough money in cat rescues."