-
There have been reports about humans infecting felines with the coronavirus, such as big cats at the Bronx Zoo. That led researchers at UW-Madison to…
-
Some wolf puppies will unexpectedly play "fetch," researchers say, showing that an urge to retrieve a ball might be an ancient wolf trait and not a result of dog domestication.
-
The world got to know the Belgian Malinois a little better on Monday when President Trump shared a declassified portrait of the dog, whose name and backstory have not been released by authorities.
-
China is considered the motherland of aquarium goldfish, bred over centuries into rare forms. Now tariffs have some U.S. sellers of these goldfish in a tailspin.
-
Researchers estimate that the bird population has fallen by a quarter since 1970. More than 90% of the loss can be attributed to just a dozen bird families, including sparrows, blackbirds and finches.
-
Updated Oct. 8 at 2:15 p.m. CTThe Kirtland’s warbler is officially coming off of the endangered species list. This success story comes as the Trump…
-
Aug. 12 is World Elephant Day. But for these intelligent, social and compassionate creatures, the statistics are grim. In 1980, there were around 1.3…
-
Does the way apes communicate tell us something about how human language developed? That’s what researchers at the Racine Zoo are hoping to find out.Some…
-
Editor's note: This piece was originally published on Aug. 8, 2018.Progress is not always linear, and that maxim holds especially true for house cats.…
-
Ruaha National Park in Tanzania may seem like a world away from Wisconsin. But Wauwatosa-native BenJee Cascio calls both of these places home.As the…