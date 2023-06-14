© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee-based Top Note Tonic beverage company earns national recognition

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Eddie Morales,
Robert Larry
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT
Top Note is based and operates in Milwaukee
Top Note Tonic
/
Facebook
Top Note is based and operates in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee-based craft mixer company has received national recognition. Top Note Tonic was awarded for many of its products including Classic Tonic Water, Bitter Lemon and Sparkling Grapefruit Soda. Company Founders Mary Pellettieri and Noah Swanson speak on the challenge of operating during the pandemic and also say that they’re working to meet the growing demand in both craft cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks.

When speaking on the pandemic challenges, Swanson says, "To me, as a beverage business owner, just availability of raw materials has been a real challenge that is only now starting to settle down. And it forced us to be able to pivot into different ingredients. And thankfully, we were able to formulate that all in-house and do that as availability dried up."

Arts & Culture
Top Note Tonic Is 'Only Getting Started' In The World Of No-Proof & Low-Proof Drinks
Audrey Nowakowski

What makes Top Note successful is their commitment to creating quality products with quality ingredients. "So people are looking for more quality and realizing that traditional mixers have the same kind of problems as traditional soda does... And I think that we're right along with that," says Swanson.

The support and recent recognition is well received by the Top Note team. Pellettieri says, "Those awards are amazing. These judges are not folks that are easily swayed and they are done, they are tasted blind. They taste the products for it's goodness."

Seeing people enjoy the product and use them in creative ways is also rewarding. "And we always say we invent so you can create. We love the process of inventing these ingredients, these flavors, and we love seeing folks kind of discover a creation that they can do with them," says Pellettieri.

Top Notch retailers can be found here.

_

Tags
WUWMLake Effectalcoholbusiness
Eddie Morales
Eddie Morales joined WUWM in 2022 as a reporter. Before working at WUWM, he was the North Shore communities reporter for the Now News Group and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
See stories by Eddie Morales
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content