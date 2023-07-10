Wisconsin Ukrainians reports $540,000 in donations for non-military help for Ukraine citizens

Wisconsin Ukrainians — a statewide group that sends medical supplies, clothing, and other non-military goods to citizens and soldiers in Ukraine — said it raised and spent $540,000 last year.

The group is trying to stay positive, as Ukraine's war with Russia continues.

Wisconsin Ukrainians, made up of many people born in Ukraine or with relatives there, reported the financial results Sunday at what has become an annual festival in Franklin.

Chuck Quirmbach / Karina Tweedell, of Wisconsin Ukranians, speaks to a news reporter at Sunday's event.

Group spokesperson Karina Tweedell read from a list of items sent to Ukraine, mainly from locations close to that country, to reduce shipping costs.

"Five-thousand candles, over 200 fleece jackets, pairs of thermal underwear — really practical things. Medical supplies—over three-thousand tourniquets, blood pressure machines, dialysis supplies, and over 340 first aid kits. We have distributed over 120,000 pounds of oatmeal," she said.

Tweedell said more than 600 volunteers have helped the effort, and she acknowledged that many other aid groups across the U.S. are also assisting Ukraine citizens.

But Tweedell said there are some things supplies can't help. Fear, for example. She pointed to the city of Zaporizhzhia, where she has relatives, and the U.N. has repeatedly warned about the possibility of a radiation catastrophe at a nearby nuclear power plant that has been shelled numerous times.

"It's unimaginable, living, not knowing when the disaster might strike," Tweedell said.

Chuck Quirmbach / Wisconsin Ukranians board members Oksana Kobzar, Halyna Salapata and Yulia Barstow (left to right.)

While Tweedell said she has seen some compassion and financial fatigue among donors during the now-500 day war, Wisconsin Ukrainian board member Oksana Kobzar said helping people in her homeland is therapy.

"To deal definitely with the war. Because we all go to bed reading the news. We wake up at night reading the news, and we wake up reading the news. So, what we do, helps us to be motivated. Doesn't matter that we left the country 25 years ago, or 20, or one year ago. It helps us to know we are all in the war together and collectively we can have the victory," Kobzar said.

But before any victory, there is often misery, as noted by another Wisconsin Ukrainians board member Yulia Barstow:

"A lot of lives are taken, a lot of civilians also. We just had a few days ago, Lviv was hit by rockets. And civilians were killed. And it's happening every day," Barstow said.

The Reuters News Agency reports at least ten were killed in that attack when Russian missiles hit a residential area. Ukranian police said 45 people were injured.

Wisconsin Ukranians Inc. displayed this financial report at Sunday's picnic in Franklin.

The Wisconsin relief effort for Ukraine continues amid several developments involving the U.S. government.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Lithuania Tuesday and Wednesday. Aides say he will "highlight how the United States, alongside allies and partners, are supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges."

The President also continues to defend the controversial decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite concerns from human rights groups that small, unguided so-called bomblets can scatter over a wide area and could threaten many civilians. The weapons are part of a military aid package worth up to $800 million.

Wisconsin Ukranians say their non-military partners include Union Grove and (Mequon) Homestead high schools, St. Michael's Ukranian Church in Milwaukee and dozens of other organizations across the state.

