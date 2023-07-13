Waukesha School Board fires teacher after 'Rainbowland' song dispute

The Waukesha School Board unanimously voted Wednesday to fire a first-grade teacher after she criticized the district on social media.

Melissa Tempel taught at Heyer Elementary. In March, Tempel took to Twitter when she heard that the school would not allow students to sing Rainbowland by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton at a school concert. The district’s superintendent suggested firing Tempel. She was placed on administrative leave.

Eddie Morales / WUWM Protesters show support for Melissa Tempel before the hearing.

Before the hearing, dozens of protesters were gathered outside the Waukesha School District offices. Karen Fraley and her kids wanted the district to reinstate Tempel. Fraley said she’s concerned about the district’s policies and First Amendment rights.

"Whether or not the school district liked what she said or liked where she said it, she has the First Amendment right," Fraley said.

Eddie Morales / WUWM Left to right: Counter-protesters Marcus Schroeder and Julia Storms holding signs.

Across the street from Fraley was a small group of counter-protesters hoping for Tempel’s termination. They brought signs that read, “There are only two genders” and “Homosexuality is a sin.”

Mark Schneider, the principal at Heyer Elementary, said not choosing the song had nothing to do with rainbows.

He said he opted against Rainbowland because Miley Cyrus is too controversial for a first-grade class. Instead, the school chose to use the Muppet song Rainbow Connection. But he said the song choice was put on hold after Tempel’s social media posts garnered attention.

In the weeks following her tweet, staff received threatening calls and messages with hateful language. Schneider said the attention created a chaotic situation and the school requested a police presence due to safety concerns.

"It took a lot of resources and put, in my opinion, our students and staff at risk and created a divided culture at our school," Schneider said during the hearing.

The school district said Tempel violated three policies, including failing to address employee concerns with her supervisor, following chain of command and engaging students on social media.

Tempel said at the hearing that some of her messages were directed to all the students she’s had during her 23-years as a teacher. "I want all of those students to know that even if they’re from a marginalized group or from a low-income household — or if they’re being discriminated against for some reason or don’t feel like they’re being heard — that they do have a voice," Tempel said.

Tempel’s attorney said they plan to file a lawsuit against the school district.