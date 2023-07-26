Take a hike! Kevin Revolinski's guide to hiking in Wisconsin

Have you been wanting to get some fresh air in between air quality warnings, but you don’t know where to start? Kevin Revolinski has you covered. He’s a writer and author of several books about outdoor recreation and recently wrote a guide for hikes in Wisconsin for Milwaukee Magazine.

The guide covers hike information for trail's across the state and within Milwaukee, and includes tips for assessing a trail’s difficulty, a suggested packing list and even some discussion on trail ethics.

In an interview with Lake Effect’s Sam Woods, Revolinski tells stories of his hiking adventures (and misadventures) over the years and how he finds Wisconsin’s hidden hiking gems.

At the end of the day, Revolinksi just wants people to enjoy and appreciate Wisconsin’s natural treasures.

“A lot of people think of the Appalachian Trail or the Pacific Crest Trail, but we’ve got two national scenic trails here in Wisconsin - the Ice Age Trail … and also the North Country Trail.”