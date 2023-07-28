The history of comic book shops in Milwaukee

Comic books have a long history in America, entertaining readers decades before popular characters like Batman first appeared in 1939. And comic book stores in Milwaukee have a history of their own, which is why Bubbler Talk question asker Conor Byrne wanted to know:

“Which comics store was the first in Milwaukee and how involved were the city’s local comics artists and writers?”

So Byrne and I investigated by going to The Toy Dimension, a collectibles and comics shop on 60th and North Avenue. The store pops with color, but not because its walls are painted yellow. Thousands of action figures decorate its shelves and glass cases.

Henry Smith is the owner at The Toy Dimension. Smith tell us about a comics and memorabilia store called Good Old Days on 27th and State. He says that’s where the people gathered who would eventually grow the comics scene in Milwaukee.

"That’s where all the guys who were into collecting comics — and actually some of the guys that got into the field — kind of hung out there," says Smith.

In the 1970s Smith remembers meeting Jerry Ordway and Jef Parker at Good Old Days when they were teens. Ordway is one of the guys that got into the field. He became an artist for Marvel and DC comics. Parker would later work for Excalibur Comics before opening Collector’s Edge Comics in 1983, making it the oldest shop in Milwaukee that’s still in operation.

Eddie Morales / WUWM Collector's Edge Comics store owner Steve Dobrzynski displays a graded issue of X-Men.

The current owner at Collector’s Edge is Steve Dobrzynski. He owns both stores, one in Bay View and another on 78th on Burleigh. Dobrzynski started collecting comics in the 90s and became a regular at Parker’s shop. He remembers visiting other stores too, like Polaris Comics on Center, Capitol City and Turning Page.

"At that time, there were probably about four or five comic stores that comics was their main product, which back in that time was probably substantial," he says. "I can’t think of a lot of cities of this size that would have that many stores."

As Dobrzynski’s passion for collecting grew, so did his friendship with Parker. But in 1999, Parker was diagnosed with cancer.

"After a while he ended up getting sick and the store was going to close," says Dobrzyinski. "I didn’t want that to happen. I was in the insurance business, sold my insurance business and bought the comic book store and the rest is history."

Eddie Morales / WUWM Bubbler Talk question asker Conor Byrne browses through comics at The Toy Dimension.

Back at the Toy Dimension, question asker Byrne asks Smith about a Milwaukee-based team of superheroes called the Great Lakes Avengers. Smith says he remembers seeing a drawing of a downtown Milwaukee building in the comic, which really connected the city to the story.

Smith and Dobrzynski say their stores attract comic collectors and newcomers. Their shops also serve as hubs, like Good Old Days, where fans of the hobby like Byrne can meet and maybe even get inspired to work in the industry.