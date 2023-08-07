National peace activist visits Milwaukee to talk about nuclear weapons, Ukraine, George Martin

This week, local peace groups are holding annual events, marking the anniversary of the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki near the end of World War II.

The 78th anniversary of those bombings comes as a Hollywood movie about a key maker of the A-bomb, Robert Oppenheimer, is in theaters. The film is simply titled Oppenheimer.

Kevin Martin is national president of Peace Action and The Peace Action Education Fund. While in Milwaukee, he told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that the movie is probably helping raise public concern about nuclear weapons.

In their interview, Kevin Martin also discusses a potential path to peace in Ukraine and the recent death of Milwaukee peace activist George Martin.

A Lanterns for Peace event marking the anniversary of the U.S. dropping an atomic bomb on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, will be held Wednesday evening at the canoe launch in Milwaukee's Lincoln Park.

