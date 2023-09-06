© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee County Transit says battery electric buses to start returning in October

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
This Wauwatosa charging station for battery electric buses on the BRT will apparently go unused until October, when the buses start returning to service.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
This Wauwatosa charging station for battery electric buses on the BRT will apparently go unused until October, when the buses start returning to service.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) says it hopes to start getting battery electric buses back on the road in about six weeks.

The special buses were only used on the Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center from early June through late August.

Then, the bus manufacturer, Nova Bus, which is part of the Volvo Group, told the transit system of a potential problem with how the batteries were installed at the factory.

System official David Locher told the Milwaukee County Transportation and Transit Committee Tuesday that MCTS decided to take the nine electric buses out of service because the BRT is so high-profile.

"Recalls are fairly routine, you know, regardless of what part it is. But when you are talking about something that is sensitive from a media standpoint, as the batteries, even though the possibility of any kind of event tied to the battery is very, very remote, perception is reality and we did not want to spook anybody," Locher said.

After the committee meeting, Locher told WUWM that Nova mechanics will come to Milwaukee at no cost to the county and begin proper installation of the bus batteries. He hopes to have the first of the repaired buses back in service in October, but declines to say when the rest may be ready.

Until then, the transit system will use diesel-powered buses on the BRT.

Tags
transportationWUWM NewsWUWM
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content