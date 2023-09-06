Milwaukee County Transit says battery electric buses to start returning in October

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) says it hopes to start getting battery electric buses back on the road in about six weeks.

The special buses were only used on the Connect 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center from early June through late August.

Then, the bus manufacturer, Nova Bus, which is part of the Volvo Group, told the transit system of a potential problem with how the batteries were installed at the factory.

System official David Locher told the Milwaukee County Transportation and Transit Committee Tuesday that MCTS decided to take the nine electric buses out of service because the BRT is so high-profile.

"Recalls are fairly routine, you know, regardless of what part it is. But when you are talking about something that is sensitive from a media standpoint, as the batteries, even though the possibility of any kind of event tied to the battery is very, very remote, perception is reality and we did not want to spook anybody," Locher said.

After the committee meeting, Locher told WUWM that Nova mechanics will come to Milwaukee at no cost to the county and begin proper installation of the bus batteries. He hopes to have the first of the repaired buses back in service in October, but declines to say when the rest may be ready.

Until then, the transit system will use diesel-powered buses on the BRT.

