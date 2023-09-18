Abortion counseling services resume at Planned Parenthood in Milwaukee and Madison, amid protests

Counseling for abortion services has resumed at two Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin, more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs ruling overthrew Roe v. Wade protections and brought abortion services to a halt.

In response to Monday's resumption of services, anti-abortion rights protests outside a Milwaukee clinic have intensified.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM An anti-abortion protestor wearing a Jesus Is the Judge tee-shirt listened to speakers Monday, outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Milwaukee.



Planned Parenthood has decided to resume abortion care in Wisconsin, after a county judge indicated she doesn't believe an often-cited 1849 state law actually bans abortion.

As Planned Parenthood's Milwaukee clinic opened for mandated patient counseling Monday morning, one of about thirty protestors spoke through a public address system, and a clinic supporter blew a whistle to try to drown out the words.

Planned Parenthood says that under Wisconsin law, any patient who comes in for counseling must still wait at least 24 hours before having an abortion.

Milwaukee police officers watched the protestors.

