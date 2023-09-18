© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Abortion counseling services resume at Planned Parenthood in Milwaukee and Madison, amid protests

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT
The Planned Parenthood clinic located just south of downtown Milwaukee.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
The Planned Parenthood clinic located just south of downtown Milwaukee.

Counseling for abortion services has resumed at two Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin, more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs ruling overthrew Roe v. Wade protections and brought abortion services to a halt.

In response to Monday's resumption of services, anti-abortion rights protests outside a Milwaukee clinic have intensified.

Planned Parenthood has decided to resume abortion care in Wisconsin, after a county judge indicated she doesn't believe an often-cited 1849 state law actually bans abortion.

As Planned Parenthood's Milwaukee clinic opened for mandated patient counseling Monday morning, one of about thirty protestors spoke through a public address system, and a clinic supporter blew a whistle to try to drown out the words.

Planned Parenthood says that under Wisconsin law, any patient who comes in for counseling must still wait at least 24 hours before having an abortion.

Milwaukee police officers watched the protestors.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
