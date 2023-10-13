Milwaukee Brewers stadium deal advances after hit to local governments is reduced

Republicans have reduced the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County's financial commitment to a stadium maintenance package for the Milwaukee Brewers. And a State Assembly committee passed the revised plan Thursday on a nearly- unanimous vote.

A GOP proposal originally wanted more than $200 million in local sales revenue to go to stadium projects over the next 27 years.

Now, after talks with the city, county and state, the local commitment has been reduced by about one-third. That's mainly thanks to the state lowering a fee it charges local governments to administer sales taxes. The Brewers would still agree to sign a no-relocation agreement to keep the team here until at least 2050.

Screenshot / WisEye Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee) at Thursday's meeting of the Assembly Commitee on State Affairs.

63-year old State Rep. Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee) told the Assembly State Affairs Committee that she could now support the bill.

"Thank you, to all who worked on this. We are going to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for at least as long as I'm still alive. Maybe even my grand-daughter's still alive. So, as a Brewers fan, I'm thrilled," Sinicki said.

Almost all the Democrats on the panel joined Republicans in voting for the legislation. But State Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) voted no. Hong said she still feels the legislature is being pressured to move too fast on the bill.

"I do believe the false expediency of this has created a place where we are forced to choose between some false choices. And I think this bill can actually still be improved," Hong said.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) has been pushing for fast action on the stadium bill. He hopes the full Assembly votes on the package next week.

The State Senate would also have to okay the legislation. A spokesperson for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) indicates Evers backs what passed Thursday.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says the revised proposal has his "full support." Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he's pleased to see progress on the bill and is "looking forward to continued negotiations over the coming weeks."

Legislative audio provided by Wisconsin Eye.