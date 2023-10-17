'Good Things Brewing:' Two bridge builders using food and stories to connect people

Good things are brewing in Milwaukee, and VISIT Milwaukee launched a TV series to share these stories of positivity. Good Things Brewing seeks to show what makes Milwaukee a great place to live through the eyes of some of the city’s most interesting residents, hosted by Milwaukee native David Caruso.

The latest episode of the series features Derek Mosley — self-described foodie and the director of the Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, and Sandra Dempsey, founder and owner of Source Ten Video marketing agency and a co-founder of Estamos Unidos US.

Exciting, new opportunities are what initially brought both Dempsey and Mosley to the Milwaukee area. "[I met a man] who is the kindest man I have ever met. And I met him in Mexico while I was on vacation. He was on vacation. We met there and we got married. And that's why I moved," explains Dempsey.

Originally from Chicago, Mosley arrived in Milwaukee while pursuing higher education. "And what brought me here was a full ride fellowship to Marquette Law School. That's it. That did it. I came sight unseen," says Mosley.

Similar to Mosley, Dempsey spent the early stages of her career working as an attorney. A chance opportunity led to her transitioning to ESPN Deportes where she discovered her passion for communicating. She says, "You know I'd say the beautiful thing about this is that I have remained really true to the core of what got me into media and communications, which was the need of Spanish language ... assisting clients in how they can talk to Latino community in a way that is relevant and that they can understand and feel welcome."

Mosley shares a similar passion for helping connect people. "Facebook was interesting to me because I had all these Black friends and all these white friends. But they weren't mutual friends. And so it it became my goal to try to get those two groups together," he says. "And I did it through food. Food's the best way to to do that."

In fact, Mosley is so passionate about food and visiting local restaurants, that he has a plate named after him at Heaven's Table Barbecue called "The Mosley."

This episode of Good Things Brewing created a unique opportunity for these two influential bridge builders who often cross paths to meet each other for the first time.

"That was probably the most important part about doing that program," says Mosley. "I would have never met Sandra. We never met until that episode."