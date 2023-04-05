'Good Things Brewing’ series showcases Milwaukee ‘through the storytelling of the people’

To some, Milwaukee is an underrated city, a hidden gem with so much to explore — from its neighborhoods, festivals and restaurants. Even lifelong residents can discover something new.

VISIT Milwaukee is sharing all of these hidden gems in their new TV series called, Good Things Brewing. Hosted by David Caruso of Dynamic Events, each episode features two special guests who take him on a tour of some of their favorite places around town. For Caruso and Josh Albrecht of VISIT Milwaukee, the show is the perfect way to celebrate Milwaukee's beauty. Through its first season, the show highlights eight local residents who make up the fabric of Milwaukee in a unique way.

"We know we have a diverse culture that is worth celebrating, and to have this opportunity with VISIT Milwaukee to showcase it in the form of a really well done TV show has been really exciting," says Caruso. "It is a showcase of the city, but through the storytelling of the people."

Albrecht explains how the current timing for releasing the show is ideal because of the recent events happening within the city. "The people of Milwaukee have always been fantastic and welcoming and sort of that Midwest nice ... but one of the things that people have changed is we're ready to share the good stories [where] we might have been a little humble in the past."

According to Albrecht, recent things like the city development and the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA title have encouraged people to showcase the city.

Caruso describes the show as one of the positive things that came out of the pandemic. While speaking with some of the VISIT Milwaukee team, Caruso kept hearing the phrase "Good Things Brewing" as the team was using it as a hashtag and thought it would make a great title of a show. Though he has prior television experience this is Caruso's first experience as a show host, and he says the experience has been enlightening.

"[People] who have lived here our whole lives, have discovered new places, including me as the host," says Caruso.

The show is currently working on its second season with multiple people ready and willing to be featured guests. The show aired in Milwaukee and other regions in the Midwest and is also available on YouTube.

"We've got roughly 14,15 different markets that we're sending the show out to for people to discover Milwaukee ... so literally anyone in the world can discover Milwaukee through the eyes of David and our guests and see this whole new world that maybe they never thought to explore," says Albrecht.