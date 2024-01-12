Milwaukee-area lawyer Rebecca Valcq to step down as chairperson of the Wisconsin PSC

A Milwaukee-area lawyer who has chaired the PSC, the state agency that regulates electric and water utilities, is stepping down.

And later Friday, we could learn the status of a second member of the Public Service Commission.

The commissioner stepping down is Rebecca Valcq, appointed to the PSC five years ago by Gov. Tony Evers. The PSC didn't respond to requests for interviews Thursday. But a press release from Evers says it's been "an honor, pleasure" to work with Valcq.

The Executive Director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin (CUB), Tom Content, says, by and large, Valcq has done good things for utility customers.

"She actually led an initiative a couple of years ago that required utilities to file annual reports about energy burden—to try to spotlight which pockets of each utilities' service territory that people are having problems affording their bills. And so, because of that requirement, utilities are working on initiatives to come up with new ideas, fresh ideas, for helping people afford their bills," Content tells WUWM.

Content says CUB didn't like every vote Valcq took, including okaying WE Energies' requests to raise rates. But he says Valcq okayed smaller increases than the utility wanted.

Content says he's worried partisan politics could affect the status of another Evers appointee on the PSC, Tyler Huebner, who faces a confirmation vote Friday morning from the Republican-controlled Senate Utilities Committee.

"He's been a strong commissioner with an engineering and energy background. Has really rolled up his sleeves and has been a strong voice for Wisconsin regionally," Content says.

WUWM contacted the office of Utilities Committee Chairperson Sen. Julian Bradley (R-Franklin) to ask about Friday's vote. We were told Bradley's spokesperson was out. We never heard back.