Milwaukee students deliver speeches inspired by MLK at 40th annual Dr. King Celebration

Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Marcus Performing Arts Center hosted its 40th annual MLK Birthday Celebration. The event featured speeches, artwork, and writing created by Milwaukee students —inspired by the words of Dr. King.

The long-standing event distinguishes Milwaukee as one of the only cities in the United States to host an annual celebration of Dr. King’s birthday.

For this year's celebration, MPS students wrote and presented speeches that reflect on one of Dr. King's most well-known messages—what affects one, affects us all.

Dr. King wrote those words in his famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in April of 1963. The Milwaukee students used that message to comment on issues that affect them and those around them, such as gun violence, racism, and international conflict.

Here are some excerpts from their speeches.

Cameron Barki, Lowell International Elementary School

Hi, my name is Cameron Barki. I am in 2nd grade at Lowell International Elementary school. What affects one affects all. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Imagine if there was never such a thing called racism. Well, that was the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I see a lot of myself in Dr. King because I believe that everyone deserves to have an equal shot at life. Let's stand up for injustice happening all around the world. We need to have dignity. Together we can make the world a better place. If we could love each other, and most importantly, treat each other with kindness and respect, we will fulfill Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of peace on Earth.

Michaela Beal Zaida Smith delivers her speech as the 2024 1st Place Speech Contest Winner for the 5th and 6th grade category.

Zaida Smith, Samuel Clemens School

A show of hands. Has anyone ever created something using dominos? I see your hand, I see your hand, and I see yours too. When I think of "what affects one affects all," I remember the domino project I made with my grandmother. We, the people, are the dominos. Dr. King stated that life's most persistent and urgent question is "what are you doing for others?"

I want to start the domino effect of compassion. I want to be the domino effect of peaceful conversations to fight against gun violence. It's a shame that I have to think twice about whether I'm going to be safe enough to go outside to play or not.

At my school we partake in restorative practice circles every week. In these, circles I am learning how to have meaningful conversations with my peers that promotes positivity and respect amongst each other. Hopefully my generation will have the power to solve problems peacefully with effective communication instead of a gun.

I will keep the faith with the purpose of making this world a better place to live because what affects one affects all.

Basma Sarsour, Salam School

In the center of the Middle East and the center of my heart lives Palestine. My life has been very different from other people's lives because my life was made up of fear, sounds of pain, or violent people. They were not only violent. They were turbulent and ruthless.

Michaela Beal Eddie Smith delivers his speech as the 2024 1st Place Speech Contest Winner in the 3rd and 4th grade category.

Many don't understand what it's like to live under occupation and how you don't have access and control to your food, water, electricity, transportation, and especially education. Every child deserves these rights in their lives. The struggles I faced and aspirations for Palestinian people were much like Martin Luther King, who fought for civil rights in America.

Both MLK and the people in Palestine are seeking justice, equality, and freedom. They both inspire hope and challenge oppressive systems.

Eddie Smith, Craig Montessori School

We must set the example like Dr. Martin Luther King did. If you affect one person by kindness, it will encourage them to do the same. All it takes is one positive step. Let's follow Dr. Martin Luther King Luther King's lead and bring positive, nonviolent change one person at a time. Are you willing to take that first step with me? I can't hear you. Are you brave enough to make a difference?

I, Eddie Smith, will make a difference.