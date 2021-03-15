-
History is happening every day, and it’s not just recorded by people in power. The coronavirus pandemic is a huge moment in our collective history…
The husband is a frozen wing of a bird,flesh and feather yarned to bone.They are bones, painted rooms, and shallowpools bodies make when they exhaust…
I can divine these brambles.Or these gnarled flowers at my feet.They obscure my heels as Ifloat on yellow horizons.Tip the diagonal of my arms intothe…
Why is so much academic writing basically unreadable? Steven Pinker says the writers are cursed with too much knowledge. "They don't know that the jargon…
Even in an increasingly digital world, there is still a place for the printed page. Two years ago, a group of writers and editors from around the Great…
Writer Scott Russell Sanders is loved by many for novels and essays, many of which carry a nature theme. But while the environment does play a…
Most of us in the US think that we, or possibly the Brits, make the best television in the world. But did you know that the very popular American…
Writing as healing comes first and then participants can move to writing as testimony, Mount Mary professor Ann Angel explains.Organizers of a two-day…