In State of the State, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces 2024 is Year of the Worker

Gov. Tony Evers says there's unfinished business at the Wisconsin state Capitol for his Democratic administration and the Republican-controlled state Legislature. Evers made that remark during his State of the State address Tuesday night at the Capitol in Madison.

Evers used the governor's annual report to the state to say that he and Republicans got a lot of things done last year. But Evers said one thing not finished is addressing mental health concerns — especially among children.

"The data have not improved. According to data from the Office of Children's Mental Health, kids continue to report highly concerning levels of anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. That's still especially true for teen girls, students of color and LGBTQ kids," he said.

Evers said lawmakers only spent a fraction of the money he wanted put into the issue. So, the governor said he's creating an interagency council, and directing them to develop a statewide mental health action plan.

Evers also announced he's declaring 2024 the Year of the Worker in Wisconsin, and talked about several related steps. He's creating another task force to find long-term solutions to a shortage of health care workers. He is again asking lawmakers to expand paid family leave, and wants more help for child care centers so they don't close and force young parents to leave the workforce to care for their kids.

"Republicans are officially on the clock to make the meaningful investments necessary to prevent the collapse of an industry that essential for making our current levels of workforce participation," Evers said.

WisEye screenshot Gov. Tony Evers at the 2024 State of the State address.

Evers also said he wants to help more teachers have longer careers. "So, through the Department of Workforce Development, our administration is launching a new teacher apprenticeship pilot program with the Department of Public Instruction to provide more mentorship and support for new educators," he said, to cheers from Democratic lawmakers in the audience.

For much of the speech, Republicans, who have a two-thirds majority in the state Senate and nearly that large in the state Assembly, sat quietly.

The governor also confirmed he'd veto a proposed 14-week abortion ban if it reaches his desk and that when over-the-counter oral contraceptive pills become available later this year, people on the state medical assistance program known as Badger Care Plus will have access.

"Today, I'm announcing I'm directing the Department of Health Services to issue a standing order for Badger Care Plus to cover over the counter contraception, including emergency contraception," he said, drawing more cheers from Democrats.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin later added its praise for that move and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO added its backing of the Year of the Worker announcement.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Evers really didn't announce all that much last night.

And one thing Evers didn't discuss irritated the Racine County representative. "My biggest disappointment is that with a record surplus in the till, we didn't hear him mention a single thing about giving relief back to the average taxpayer," Vos told the news media after the speech.

Vos reminded reporters that he helped announce a four-part tax cut plan earlier in the day. "Making retirement income exempt from the state income tax, an income tax reduction for anybody who's working, a child care tax credit and another for those who are married. So, we think we have a comprehensive package to return a portion of the surplus back to the taxpayers of Wisconsin," Vos said.

An Evers spokesperson says the governor will review the GOP plan. But Evers has vetoed some earlier Republican tax cut proposals.

Evers will be in central Wisconsin Wednesday, talking about his plans to defend and expand reproductive health care.

Audio of Evers and Vos provided by Wisconsin Eye.