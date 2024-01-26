Divided GOP forwards abortion ban referendum bill to Wisconsin Senate, despite promised Evers veto

A binding referendum proposed for the April ballot—asking about a ban on abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape and incest and to protect the life and health of the mother—is dividing Wisconsin Republicans. But enough members of the GOP in the State Assembly got behind the measure Thursday to send it on to the State Senate, which may be the bill's last stop.

Assembly Democrats opposed the bill. Rep. Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee) says limiting abortions to 14 weeks would risk the lives of pregnant women who develop serious complications later in their pregnancy.

"I'm Catholic. I have never seen anywhere in my Bible, where the Lord has put a woman's safety and health above that of a fetus," Sinicki said.

At a hearing on Monday, anti-abortion groups opposed the bill, too, saying allowing abortion services up to 14 weeks would actually lead to more abortions. That's especially if someday state courts order Wisconsin back to the 1849 ban on almost abortions. laims that the law was in effect after the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe versus Wade halted abortions in Wisconsin for about fifteen months. A circuit court ruling against the ban led abortions to resume last September.

Thursday, conservative lawmakers closely aligned with the anti-abortion groups tried to toughen the measure. Rep. Chuck Wichgers (R-Muskego) unsuccessfully tried to make five changes.

"These are all germane, all of these, and I will continue to ask for the support of the Assembly to give alternatives to the voters than what this bill offers, which had no support in hearing," Wichgers said as Assembly leaders blocked action.

After a couple more hours of debate, the measure to create the referendum passed 53-46. Eleven GOP lawmakers voted no.

But bill supporter Rep. Karen Hurd (R-Fall Creek), who said she opposes abortion, said she isn't afraid to put the 14 week-ban before voters and follow their wishes.

"Is the governor of this great state also as brave to get the opinion of the people of this state and go along with what their will is? That is my challenge to the governor!" Hurd exclaimed.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) tweeted Thursday that, "The people of Wisconsin have already made themselves clear on this issue, and so have I." He promises to veto any bill "that takes away Wisconsinites’ reproductive freedom or makes reproductive healthcare any less accessible than it is today."

Wisconsin currently allows abortions up to the 20th week of of pregnancy.

The HWH (Heal Without Harm) Coalition, made up of anti-abortion groups, has issued a statement urging all state senators to oppose the bill (AB 975.)

The HWH statement reads: "The abortion issue is not something that can be addressed in one legislative session. It will continue to be a conversation in our culture until we change hearts and minds to favor life."

