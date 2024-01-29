A new documentary examines Al Capone's connections to Wisconsin

You’ve heard of Al Capone, but did you know Al Capone vacationed and did business here in Wisconsin?

Al Capone: Prohibition & Wisconsin, a new documentary film from Milwaukee PBS, tells the story of the gangster’s ties to Wisconsin through letters about buying property in the north woods, records of a home distillery he kept in Brookfield, and interviews with his surviving granddaughter, Diane Capone.

Brian Ewig, the film’s director, says that the half-hour documentary is not meant to be a complete history of Capone, but rather to present historical facts and stories about Capone’s life in Wisconsin that are typically not part of Capone’s story.

“It’s fascinating that this local history is really American history, and it turns out that Wisconsin may have been Al Capone’s happy place to vacation,” Ewig says.

Traci Neuman, the film’s producer, says the film provides perspectives on Al Capone that have most viewers likely did not know.

“I really hope that people come away with new knowledge of history,” Neuman says. “Not only is the documentary entertaining, but I think it sheds light on things people didn’t know.”

The documentary airs on Monday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS.