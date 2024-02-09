Wisconsin Elections Commission member Spindell makes controversial claim, refuses to resign

A Milwaukee-area Republican on the state panel overseeing Wisconsin elections is defending his record and refusing calls to step down.

Robert Spindell has often been the target of Democrats and liberal groups, including for past comments saying the GOP can be “especially proud” of lowered turnout in the 2022 elections, with most of the reduction "happening in overwhelmingly Black and Hispanic areas.”

The criticism of Spindell intensified a couple months ago when a legal settlement was announced involving Spindell and other so-called fake electors who gathered in the state Capitol in December 2020. The group of conservatives signed certificates aimed at helping Donald Trump with his false claim that he won the state in that November’s election.

Thursday, Nick Ramos of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, spoke to Spindell and other members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC ) during their meeting. Ramos says Spindell is not committed to trust and honesty in running elections.

“WEC has a very important and powerful role in our election administration, and they deserve the absolute best in Wisconsin. People have to trust what you mean and what you say, and that what you do is right. Otherwise, we will have chaos. And so, on behalf of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, we ask for Mr. Spindell’s resignation," Ramos said.

Spindell told the commission he has no plans to resign.

“Look at my record going back to when I was vice-chairman of [Milwaukee-based] Career Youth Development with Jeanetta Robinson for 25 years. There is no white Republican that has done more for the Black community than me," Spindell said.

Screenshot / WisconsinEye Commissioner Mark Thomsen comments during Thursday’s meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.



Besides Spindell, the Elections Commission has two other Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees. One of the Democrats, Mark Thomsen, defended Spindell and said he liked what the Milwaukeean admitted in the December fake electors agreement.

“And it’s very, very reassuring to me that fellow Commissioner Spindell has come out boldly, and said that Joseph Biden won in 2020," Thomsen said.

State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg could still take Spindell off the Elections Commission. But so far, he’s defended his fellow Republican.