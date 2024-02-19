Milwaukee Public Library resources to help you celebrate Black History Month

Whether it’s by watching a film, reading a book or going to an event there are many ways to celebrate Black History and uplift Black Voices. The Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) system is a place that can help you do all of that and more.

For this month’s Books and Beyond, Joy Zanders of the Martin Luther King branch talks about MPL’s Black History Month Challenge, and shares some reading recommendations.

"We're challenging everyone: children, babies, adults, old folks, daycares, colleges — every single body to complete three items. You can read a book about Black history, you can read a book by a Black author or illustrator, you can watch a movie or a documentary on Black history or change makers or you can listen to audiobooks," explains Zanders while describing the MPL Black History Month Challenge.

"[If] you write down your three activities, and turn it in to your Milwaukee Public Library, you'll be entered into a drawing for gift certificates. We have the gift certificates to Bronzeville Collective ... and, of course, you'll get your MPL swag," Zanders says.

Zanders also highlights the We Rise: Milwaukee Black Entrepreneurs in Action event taking place on Feb. 20 in the Business Commons on the second floor of Central Library.

Zanders book recommendation for Black History Month is There Was a Party for Langston By Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Jerome Pumphrey and Jarrett Pumphrey.

You can find the full listing of Black History Month programs by MPL along with more booklists for all ages here.