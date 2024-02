2024 Wisconsin Spring Primary Election Results

Five Milwaukee races with primaries are mayor, three Common Council seats and one Milwaukee County Board seat. Find the results below.

Projected winners will be marked in bold.

Milwaukee Mayor

Cavalier Johnson (incumbent)

Ieshuh Griffin

David D King

Milwaukee Common Council, District 5

Bruce Winter

Lamont T. Westmoreland (incumbent)

Stacy Smiter

Milwaukee Common Council, District 7

Jessica Currie

Randy Jones

DiAndre Jackson

Kenneth Hughes

Milwaukee Common Council, District 11

Peter Burgelis

Lee Whiting

Josh Zepnick