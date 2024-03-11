Recall signatures against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos set to be turned in today

Organizers of an effort to force State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) to face a recall election say they’ve collected enough signatures and will turn in the petitions Monday morning in Madison at the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Vos is perhaps the most powerful GOP politician in the state. He was a close ally of Gov. Scott Walker (R) and has often tangled with Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

But conservatives have led the recall effort against Vos, mainly because, they argue, Vos has not done enough to support their false claim that Donald Trump carried Wisconsin in the 2020 election.

Chuck Quirmbach Conservative activist Harry Wait, at the Recall Vos office in Union Grove.

Racine County activist and recall volunteer Harry Wait sat in the Recall Vos office in Union Grove Sunday and said he fully expects the Speaker to challenge the validity of the signatures. Then, if the election is scheduled, Wait expects a tough battle.

“Well, Vos is a professional politician. So, he is still going to give us one hell of a fight. But, I feel confident the voters are overwhelmingly have spoken, and they’ll come through for the recall and vote the man out of office," Wait said.

Wait said the name of a candidate running against Vos will be revealed soon, perhaps Monday.

Vos issued a statement Sunday saying he’s assembled a team to evaluate every signature. He contends some have been obtained illegally. The GOP lawmaker said it’s "sad people are wasting resources and working with Democrats to settle a political score" and called on Republicans in Racine County to reject "a misguided effort."

