Milwaukee Film Festival premieres movie about jazz and gifted educator Richard Davis

A movie having its local premiere Saturday at the Milwaukee Film Festival is called “String Theory-The Richard Davis Method.”

Davis was an international music star before becoming a music professor at UW-Madison more than forty years ago. Director Michael Neelsen told WUWM news reporter and jazz fan Chuck Quirmbach that the movie will focus on Davis and the ongoing work done by the educational foundation Davis created.

The film will screen as part of the 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival on three separate days. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Milwaukee Film Festival website.

Screenings:

April 13th, 11:00 AM at The Times Cinema

April 15th, 2:30 PM at The Oriental Theatre – Herzfeld Cinema

April 20th, 6:00 PM at The Oriental Theatre – Lubar Cinema

For more information, check out the press release.

