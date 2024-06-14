Ukranian soldiers to perform free concerts this weekend in Milwaukee and Oconomowoc

Ukrainian soldiers who are also musicians will perform a free Thank You America concert at Milwaukee’s Centennial Hall on Saturday, June 15, in the afternoon. The event is part of a 40-day U.S. tour of the Ukrainian Cultural Forces, part of that nation’s Armed Forces. The tour’s press attache, Valery Shrokov, told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach that the performers have been through a lot during the war with Russia.

Another free performance will take place on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. at Village Green Park in Oconomowoc, WI.

