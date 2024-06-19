They Might Be Giants' John Flansburgh remembers Milwaukee stage collapse show

They Might Be Giants is headed to Milwaukee this week for shows this Friday and Saturday at the Pabst Theater. The legendary duo has been performing together for more than 40 years, and have been considered a vital part of the DIY music scene since their founding in 1982.

Ahead of their show in Milwaukee, one-half of the group — John Flansburgh — reflects on those years. The Milwaukee memory that stands out to him is from a show in the '90s at the Modjeska Theatre.

"A bunch of people, probably like 20 people, jumped up on stage, and started dancing on the thrust of the stage. There was a bunch of staging that was built over at an old orchestra pit and they were dancing so hard that the staging collapsed and they were sort of sent down like half story or more like, you know, 10 feet down into the orchestra pit. And there was a huge cloud of dust and it looked like a really strange magic trick the way they disappeared because they literally just went poof in a cloud of dust," Flansburgh recalls. "It was just a very notable and and strange event. ... Nobody was actually seriously injured."