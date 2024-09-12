Public art often reflects and expresses community values, and using this idea, this series will survey Milwaukee’s art landscape and examine how representative it is of the city’s diverse communities.
WUWM's new series, 'Reflections of Representation,' airs next week
What does Milwaukee's public art—sculpture, statutes and murals—say about the city itself? Reflections of Representation is a podcast hosted by WUWM Eric Von Fellow Nadya Kelly. She explores the public art that defines Milwaukee's image, and how that art does or doesn't represent the city's diverse communities.