Reflections of Representation
Public art often reflects and expresses community values, and using this idea, this series will survey Milwaukee’s art landscape and examine how representative it is of the city’s diverse communities.

WUWM's new series, 'Reflections of Representation,' airs next week

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Nadya Kelly
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:45 PM CDT
The words "Reflections of Representation" is written in red capital letters. The "o" in "representation" looks like an eye. Above the words, there are four pictures, arranged in a 2 by 2 grid. Two of the pictures are of sculptures, and the other two are murals.
Erin Bagatta

What does Milwaukee's public art—sculpture, statutes and murals—say about the city itself? Reflections of Representation is a podcast hosted by WUWM Eric Von Fellow Nadya Kelly. She explores the public art that defines Milwaukee's image, and how that art does or doesn't represent the city's diverse communities.
WUWMLake EffectartPublic Art
Nadya Kelly
Nadya is WUWM's sixth Eric Von fellow.
See stories by Nadya Kelly
