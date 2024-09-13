Milwaukee public housing residents call for action amid Housing Authority class-action lawsuit

Dozens of public housing residents continue to voice their grievances with the Milwaukee Housing Authority. For years, residents have made thousands of complaints about public safety, maintenance, accessibility and bed bugs. The Housing Authority provides affordable housing options to over 10,000 families, seniors and people with disabilities.

The meeting took place just weeks after residents announced a class-action lawsuit against the Housing Authority, which asks the court to lower rent costs if the bed bug infestation at College Court persists.

Resident Carmella Holloway said the attempts to exterminate pests in her apartment have failed.

"Why should I have to pay rent where I can’t lay my head," Holloway said to board members.



Resident Kelly Barnes shared the challenges she faces at Hillside Terrace.

"We have to come in the house before 8 because the rats are so bad," she said. "They’re not even scared of you. I have to be careful with sending my grandkids in the basement because homeless people are either down there or down there doing drugs."

The federal Housing and Urban Development Department, also called HUD, oversees the Housing Authority. HUD issued a corrective action plan to the board due to its financial and accountability issues. The action plan includes introducing additional board oversight. Housing Authority Vice Chair Brook VandeBerg said the board will evaluate its actions.

"We will conduct performance appraisals of our current HACM leadership and we will be transparent with our findings and our recommended actions," said VandeBerg.

Some people directed their comments at Willie Hines, the secretary-executive director at the Housing Authority. He faces criticism for how he has handled resident complaints and managed the Housing Authority. Hines said he intends to follow through with the corrective action plan.

"I do not anticipate resigning and neither do I anticipate retirement," he said. "I have many working years ahead of me and I’m looking forward to staying focused with HUD and then working with our residents to be able to address many of the issues that were not only brought to us today, but to build on what we’ve already been able to establish."

VandeBerg added that more meetings will be held in person with opportunities for public comments. The Housing Authority’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.