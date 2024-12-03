Bicycling film shows two friends from SE Wisconsin coping with challenges of a 2,400 mile ride

A film being shown in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 3, chronicles the challenges and rewards of a demanding physical and mental journey. Tracing the Divide tells the story of a 2,400-mile bicycle ride taken from Canada to Mexico by two lifelong friends from southeastern Wisconsin in 2021. The men, Chris Hiebert and Christopher Schmidt, told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach why they went on the 24-day trip.

Hiebert says Schmidt first raised the idea, and then Hiebert locked in on it.

Schmidt is an anesthesiologist by profession. Hiebert works for the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. Tracing the Divide will be shown at the Avalon Atmospheric Theater in Bay View during a program offered by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

