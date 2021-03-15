-
Emerys Cycling Triathlon & Fitness has been selling bikes in Milwaukee since 1963. Brent Emery, son of founders Marilyn and Richard, now co-owns the…
-
People with physical disabilities may now be better able to use the Bublr bike-share system in the Milwaukee area. A pilot program announced Tuesday will…
-
The Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) is the largest competitive road cycling series in the United States. It attracts cyclists from the U.S, Europe,…
-
It's Wisconsin Bike Week, which means there are events across the state promoting bicycling. In Milwaukee, the city reports progress toward earning a top…
-
Some engineering students strive to design a faster or more fuel efficient car. But not at UWM’s Bicycle and Motorcycle Engineering Research…
-
Helen Pidd, an editor for The Guardian, recently looked into why so few women feel comfortable riding bikes in cities. Her theory: They think it is…
-
Around a year-and-a-half ago, leaders of the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy unveiled the groundwork for an ambitious network of recreational trails…
-
Hundreds of high school and middle school mountain bikers will line up at a sports complex in Iola on Sunday morning for the state championship of the…
-
Two Milwaukee neighborhoods may become more connected to the city in the coming months with the help of multi-use trails. The new trails were recommended…
-
After two years of intensive planning, Racine's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan is about to become reality. Planners say its unique.“We think, from…