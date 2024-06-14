© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National group Rails to Trails Conservancy visits Milwaukee, sees a lot of rec trail promise

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:42 PM CDT
Rails to Trails Conservancy President Ryan Chao, on his bicycle.
Photo provided by the Rails to Trails Conservancy
Rails to Trails Conservancy President Ryan Chao, on his bicycle.

Milwaukee has two major recreational trail projects either underway or under discussion.

The Route of the Badger — one of about 150 regional trail networks in the U.S.- is underway. A proposed trail going from American Family Field to the far north side of the city, along the 30th Street Industrial Corridor, is also under discussion.

A possible key helper, a national group that has been working for nearly 40 years to develop recreational trails in the U.S.,—The Rails to Trails Conservancy —held its board meeting in Milwaukee June 3-5.

Conservancy President Ryan Chao told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach that the Milwaukee gathering was prompted by more than just a local board member's urging.
Tags
Environment bicycleRecreationWUWMLake Effect
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach