National group Rails to Trails Conservancy visits Milwaukee, sees a lot of rec trail promise

Milwaukee has two major recreational trail projects either underway or under discussion.

The Route of the Badger — one of about 150 regional trail networks in the U.S.- is underway. A proposed trail going from American Family Field to the far north side of the city, along the 30th Street Industrial Corridor, is also under discussion.

A possible key helper, a national group that has been working for nearly 40 years to develop recreational trails in the U.S.,—The Rails to Trails Conservancy —held its board meeting in Milwaukee June 3-5.

Conservancy President Ryan Chao told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach that the Milwaukee gathering was prompted by more than just a local board member's urging.

