City of Milwaukee kicks off 50 reconstruction projects

Milwaukee officials say safer streets are in the works for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson helped kick off a reconstruction project on Walnut Street Monday morning. The project is intended to provide pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, including raised crosswalks on stop-controlled side streets, bump-outs at intersections, and a protected bike lane.

Mayor Johnson says dozens of projects like the one on Walnut Street are getting underway across Milwaukee.

Kobe Brown / WUWM Reckless Driving Mitigation

They are part of a safety initiative called vision zero to combat reckless driving and eliminate traffic deaths.

"Streets, as I've said constantly, are for everybody. Yes, they're for cars, certainly, but they're also for pedestrians. They're for bicyclists. They're for scooter users. They're for stroller pushers as well. And I want everyone to feel safe. And with that comes good road design to prioritize that, and we're also aiming to curtail the scourge of reckless driving in our community," says Johnson.

Milwaukee city engineer, Kevin Muhs, was also at the Walnut St. kick off.

He says, "While the Walnut St. reconstruction project is relatively short, only from 20th to 12th, it will be transformative for this area. This will be a first of its kind project in the city of Milwaukee. A reconstruction project goes down to the soil for a full rebuild of the street and sidewalks that level of work gives us the opportunity to completely rethink a street, making sure the design is consistent with the city's vision zero and complete street commitments."

Muhs says the city is spending $19.5 million to reduce reckless driving, some of that money comes from federal pandemic aid.

The project will take the road from four driving lanes to two. It will also include curb extensions so drivers can't illegally pass on the right as easily. There will also be a protected bike lane at the level of the sidewalk.

About 50 other traffic calming projects are scheduled this year across Milwaukee.

