Mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson speaks to the Greater Milwaukee Committee about economic security and public safety.
In a sweeping victory, Cavalier Johnson was elected Milwaukee mayor Tuesday, becoming the first African American to win that post.
Who will be Milwaukee’s next mayor? It’s all come down to acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Ald. Bob Donovan and the April 5 election. The candidates came together this week for a conversation about how they would lead Milwaukee in the face of existing challenges.
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Ald. Bob Donovan talk about their ideas for improving Milwaukee schools.
'I don't want Milwaukee to be a best kept secret anymore': Milwaukee mayoral candidate Cavalier JohnsonOn April 5, Milwaukeeans will head to the polls to vote on who will become the city’s next mayor. Lake Effect talks with the two candidates vying for the position — former Ald. Bob Donovan and acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Here's the conversation with Johnson.
Ahead of the April 5 election, former Ald. Bob Donovan says more use of anti-theft technology can reduce number of stolen cars. And, acting Mayor Johnson said Donovan should realize "complex problems rarely have simple solutions."
Ahead of the April 5 election, the contest between Milwaukee's acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Ald. Bob Donovan heats up.
The two remaining candidates for Milwaukee mayor are highlighting their differences before election day April 5.