Meet the candidates for Milwaukee mayor

What does Milwaukee's Mayor do?

The Mayor of Milwaukee is the chief executive of the city, which means the mayor heads the city government. A mayor is tasked with ensuring state laws and city ordinances are enforced. A mayor is also responsible for overseeing the direction of the City’s operating departments and appoints department heads.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the mayoral candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.



Who are the candidates running for mayor?

Nicole Acosta Cavalier Johnson, the incumbent Mayor of Milwaukee running for re-election.

Cavalier Johnson (incumbent)

Cavalier Johnson has been the mayor of Milwaukee since 2021, when then-mayor Tom Barrett resigned. He was elected to the position in a special election in 2022. Before his time as mayor, Johnson served as the 2nd district alderman on Milwaukee's common council and was the common council president.

Below are Johnson's responses to WUWM's candidate survey.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it?

As everyone who drives the streets of Milwaukee knows, we have an epidemic of reckless driving. Public safety is critical to moving Milwaukee forward. It is crucial that we enforce strict consequences for such dangerous behaviors. My administration is committed to combating reckless driving through significant investments in traffic calming infrastructure throughout every neighborhood in the city. Our goal is not just to reduce the incidents of reckless driving, but to foster a safer community where every resident can feel secure.

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving?

When I talk to constituents, the number one concern I hear is how we must address the unprecedented level of gun violence. We must have a balanced approach that includes both enforcement on one hand, and police reform, community intervention, and neighborhood healing on the other hand. There’s no more important responsibility for the government than to keep our residents and families safe.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live?

Utilizing the new city sales taxes, we can focus on affordable housing development and maintenance, ensuring a stable housing market that benefits all income levels. By investing in local job creation and supporting wage growth, residents will have improved financial stability. Additionally, enhancing public services and infrastructure without increasing the financial burden on families will contribute to continuing to make Milwaukee an affordable and desirable place to live.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why?

My wish is that people will get to see that Milwaukee is a bonafide city with great amenities, restaurants, and people. This is a great time for Milwaukee to be on the national stage. To be crystal clear, I endorse neither the GOP party platform nor the leading candidate. But, I very much embrace the positive economic impact the Republican National Convention will bring to Milwaukee. Our hotels will be full, our restaurants will serve lots of out-of-towners, and hardworking hospitality workers, our fellow Milwaukeeans, will take home some extra money.

Links: Website

David King David King, one of the candidates for Milwaukee Mayor.

David King

David King is the founder of Wisconsin God Squad and has founded other community organizations in the city. He has been a perennial candidate in Wisconsin since 2008 when he first ran for a seat in the Wisconsin Assembly, but he has never held public office.

Below are King's responses to WUWM's candidate survey.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in Milwaukee and how do you plan to address it?

Crime is the most pressing issue. I will address the social issues that are leading to these criminal acts!

What is your plan to improve public safety, including addressing the issues of gun violence and reckless driving?

We will recruit more police to enforce the laws. We will also remove the fire and police commissioner board and install a fire and police commissioner who is answerable to the people and will act quickly to do things.

With new city and county sales taxes, how would you help make Milwaukee an affordable place to live?

We would like to recruit more manufacturing companies to provide the community with good paying jobs!

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why?

That the city, under new leadership is safer and is thriving.

