Johnson, King move on to general election in Milwaukee mayoral contest

Incumbent Cavalier Johnson was the easy first-place finisher in Tuesday’s Milwaukee mayoral primary election. Johnson picked up more than 85% of the vote against challengers David King and Ieshuh Griffin.

King garnered about ten percent and will square off against Johnson in the general election in April.

Johnson says he’s extremely proud and grateful. He says Milwaukee voters are recognizing his efforts to make the city stronger, safer and more prosperous.

During the next six weeks of campaigning, Johnson tells WUWM he’ll emphasize his record of leading the city for the last two-plus years.

“I understand, and not just understand, but have also proven the fact that I’m able to work with folks—even folks I may have political differences with, to get things done. That track record of doing things as mayor, and I look forward to continue to do that," Johnson says.

Johnson, during the primary, highlighted the agreement he reached with Republican state legislators to increase shared revenue for Milwaukee and put in place a city sales tax that will also help fund key services.

Johnson, a Democrat in the non-partisan office of mayor, was also part of talks with the state on a package to keep the Milwaukee Brewers here for another 25 years..

Spring primary election's second place, David King, who is a pastor and youth basketball coach, says Milwaukee still has too many problems and needs a change in leadership.

“And that we’ve got the right people in place that has a heart for the city of Milwaukee. To get some real work done in the city dealing with drug overdoses, mental illness, child sex trafficking, domestic violence, and gun violence. I mean, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done," King says.

King says he’d like to debate Johnson before the April election. Johnson said he wanted to focus on Tuesday night’s final vote count before discussing next steps in the campaign.

It’d be highly unusual for a second-place primary finisher to make up a 75% point deficit. But turnout in April will likely be significantly higher as more contests, including the presidential primaries, will be on the ballot.

