The case for curbing children's access to guns in light of the Madison school shootings

Police announced this week that a now-deceased 15-year-old pulled the trigger in a mass shooting at a Madison school, once again highlighting the issue of children’s access to guns.

Two people, a teenage student and a teacher, were shot and killed at Abundant Life Christian School, while six others — students or teachers — were wounded.

Authorities believe the 15-year-old, Natalie Rupnow, fatally shot herself after shooting the others.

Nick Matuszewski, policy director of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund (WAVE), says changes to state and federal laws could reduce homicides involving juveniles, both as victims and perpetrators.

He shared his initial reaction to the Madison case with WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach.