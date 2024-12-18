© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The case for curbing children's access to guns in light of the Madison school shootings

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:40 AM CST
Supporters hold candles during a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, Dec. 16.
Morry Gash
/
AP
Supporters hold candles during a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, Dec. 16.

Police announced this week that a now-deceased 15-year-old pulled the trigger in a mass shooting at a Madison school, once again highlighting the issue of children’s access to guns.

Two people, a teenage student and a teacher, were shot and killed at Abundant Life Christian School, while six others — students or teachers — were wounded.

Authorities believe the 15-year-old, Natalie Rupnow, fatally shot herself after shooting the others.

Nick Matuszewski, policy director of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund (WAVE), says changes to state and federal laws could reduce homicides involving juveniles, both as victims and perpetrators.

He shared his initial reaction to the Madison case with WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach.
Tags
gun violenceschoolsWUWMWUWM News
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content