Milwaukee Housing Authority aims to improve public housing under new leadership

For over a year, Milwaukee public housing residents have urged the city’s housing authority to address their concerns of unsafe and poor living conditions. Housing Authority board members held their first meeting of the year last week. It was also the board’s first gathering under new leadership.

The Housing Authority provides affordable housing options to over 10,000 families, seniors and people with disabilities. For months, former Secretary-Executive Director Willie Hines faced criticism from Housing Authority residents for his management of the agency.

Residents have filed thousands of complaints about public safety, maintenance, accessibility and bed bugs. Hines announced his retirement last month, around the same time a federal report of the agency became public, that deemed its housing inadequate and its finances inaccurate. In recent months, several board members also resigned.

Now, Ken Barbeau is serving as the Housing Authority’s interim director. Barbeau has worked at the agency for over 25 years. He addressed the board and its new members at last week's meeting.

"Right now we have some challenges," Barbeau said. "As you know, we have some things that we need to focus on even while we’re searching for a new executive director because we need to get out of the status we’re in."

Those challenges include findings from the federal Housing and Urban Development Department, also called HUD. HUD oversees the Housing Authority. HUD’s investigation of the agency found an unreconciled variance of $2.5 million in the Housing Authority’s spending. The report says the agency’s property management is insufficient and that it lacks the assets to provide safe and sanitary housing.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Sharlen Moore is one of four new Housing Authority board members. She said several city-owned properties are in critical need of maintenance.

"Some of the numbers have significantly gone up," Moore said. "Locust Court has about 17 units that are in perhaps extreme disrepair. Hillside Terrace has about 14. College Court has about 9."

Hillside Terrace resident Kelly Barnes told the board she’s been living with unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the city-owned building.

"There are homeless people that get high in front of our house," said Barnes. "My grandkids can’t play outside because of the rats. There’s trash being thrown on the ground because we don’t have enough dumpsters out there for everyone to throw trash away."

In 2024, the Housing Authority recorded almost 14,000 reported maintenance and public safety-related incidents at its properties. Barnes said as a victim of domestic violence, she wants to feel safe.

"I’m still waiting on them to fix my screen door," she said. "That’s a sense of safety for me. I’m very thankful that I was able to get in Hillside, but I want to feel comfortable. I want my kids to feel comfortable and play, and I want to feel safe."

Housing Authority board members told residents they’re committed to making improvements, and with former director Hines stepping down, the agency is looking for a new leader.

Recently appointed board member Karen Gotzler described the state of the agency at a meeting in December: "The issues are serious and they require us to take immediate actions. We intend to be very transparent and very intentional about the work that we do."

Common Ground is a citizen-led group that has been advocating for Housing Authority residents and calling for change.

Associate organizer Brittany Walker said Common Ground is optimistic about the future."This is turning over a new leaf, if you will," said Walker. "Where now, HACM officials can be held accountable by a very structural and sound board."

The Housing Authority will soon begin its search for a new director and is working to offer more opportunities for public comment at future meetings.