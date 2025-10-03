Here’s who is running for Wisconsin governor in 2026

Wisconsin’s next gubernatorial election is in 2026, with a primary Aug. 11 and the general election Nov. 3. Incumbent governor, Democrat Tony Evers, is not running for a third term.

WUWM reviewed media coverage, press releases, campaign websites, and Wisconsin Ethics Commission candidate filings to compile this list of the candidates running for governor.

Republicans

Candidate website Josh Schoemann

Josh Schoemann

Current occupation: Washington County executive

Schoemann touts his experience as a veteran and public official. His campaign website lists his accomplishments as Washington County executive, including cutting taxes and reducing government staff. Schoemann says he wants to pursue those priorities on a larger scale as governor.

Candidate website

Candidate website Tom Tiffany

Tom Tiffany

Current occupation: U.S. Representative

Tiffany currently represents a Northern Wisconsin district in Congress. Before being elected to Congress in 2020, Tiffany was a state legislator. On his candidate website, Tiffany says he will freeze property taxes, do away with Gov. Evers' 400-year revenue increase for schools, and cut regulations to make housing, childcare and healthcare more affordable.

Candidate website

Candidate social media page Andy Manske

Andy Manske

Current occupation: Medical service tech

Manske’s campaign website says he was born in Milwaukee and raised in Franklin. He proposes reforming property taxes so homeowners who have paid off their homes pay less. Manske also supports embracing AI to reduce government size, legalization of marijuana and building high speed rail.

Candidate website

Democrats

Christopher Dilts / Candidate website David Crowley

David Crowley

Current occupation: Milwaukee County executive

Crowley was the first Black man elected Milwaukee County executive. He’s been in that job since 2020 and before that represented a Milwaukee district in the state Assembly. In his campaign announcement , Crowley touted his experience leading Wisconsin’s largest county. He said if elected, he would fight to lower costs for families.

Candidate website

Candidate website Sara Rodriguez

Sara Rodriguez

Current occupation: Lieutenant governor

Rodriguez was elected lieutenant governor, serving alongside Gov. Tony Evers in 2022. Before that, she represented portions of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties in the state Assembly. On her campaign website, she also highlights her experience as a registered nurse. Rodriguez says her priorities include: reproductive rights, cutting costs for families, strengthening schools and protecting natural resources.

Candidate website

Matt Roth / Valkyrie Missy Hughes

Missy Hughes

Former occupation: WEDC CEO

Hughes stepped down from her role leading the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to run for governor. She previously was an executive in dairy industry. On her campaign website, she says her priority is to create a better economy for Wisconsinites by raising wages, making childcare and healthcare more affordable and funding public schools.

Candidate website

Candidate website Francesca Hong

Francesca Hong

Current occupation: State representative

Hong has represented a Madison district in the state Legislature since 2021. She used to work as a chef, and highlighted her service industry experience and her experience as a single mom in her campaign announcement. Hong says she aims to represent working class people as governor by supporting fully funding public schools, universal childcare and affordable healthcare.

Candidate website

Candidate website Kelda Roys

Kelda Roys

Current occupation: State senator

Roys is an attorney who represents Madison in the state Legislature. She previously served in the state Assembly. On her campaign website, Roys’ priorities if elected include: standing up to the Trump administration, creating economic opportunity for all, championing public education, building affordable housing, and standing up for reproductive freedom.

Candidate website

Brett Hulsey

Current occupation: Small business owner

Hulsey is a former state representative from Madison and Dane County Board member, who according to his campaign announcement, runs an energy and environmental small business. His goals if elected include reducing carbon emissions to net zero in all Wisconsin buildings, supporting clean energy and jobs and investing in schools.

Candidate website: none found

Zachary Roper

Current occupation: College student

A 2025 Carthage College article says that Roper is a student studying political science at Carthage College who previously ran for the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent a district that includes his hometown of Muskego. He lost that election to Chuck Wichgers. In a video on his Twitter page , Roper talked about wanting to address the economic challenges people in Wisconsin face.

Candidate website: none found

Candidate website Ryan Strnad

Ryan Strnad

Current occupation: Beer vendor

A Wisconsin Examiner story says Strnad works as a beer vendor at American Family Field. Strnad’s campaign website says he lives in Mukwonago and is running for governor to improve the working class, put healthcare administration on “a tight leash,” back the police and support quality education. His website says he left the Republican Party in 2001 to become a Democrat.

Candidate website

Tim Jacobson

WUWM was not able to find further information about this candidate, beyond a Wisconsin Ethics Commission campaign registration .

Independent

Mike Kohn

WUWM was not able to find further information about this candidate, beyond a Wisconsin Ethics Commission campaign registration .

Crystal Harper