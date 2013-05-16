Mieka Pauley On Mountain Stage
Singer-songwriter Mieka Pauley makes her second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Born in Boston and raised in Kentucky and Colorado, Pauley told the audience that New York is the closest thing to a home she has now — not because she lives there, but because that's where her storage unit is located. "I'd like to pretend it's an artistic lifestyle ... but I made a series of bad choices."
Nevertheless, Pauley's CV is flush with accomplishments, including several songwriting awards, a degree from Harvard and a new, fan-funded album called The Science of Making Choices. She jokes about how her music is sometimes polarizing, and "Wreck" — which begins with the words, "I want to wreck your home / I want to get your husband alone" — does not disappoint. By that time, Pauley had long since won the audience over with her humor: "I wish I could lighten the mood, but that would mean a cover song."
Set List
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.