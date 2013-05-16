© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Savages: Elegant Brutality, Rendered Anything But Silent

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published May 16, 2013 at 12:16 PM CDT

More than a band, Savages is an idea. Guitarist Gemma Thompson said it herself during our interview at : "We had the idea originally and wanted to put everything we'd all accumulated individually into creating a performance that had a sonic representation of the name Savages."

The British post-punk group spent a year developing its ferocious live attack before successfully solidifying its sound for an album. When they arrived at KEXP, its members told us that this would be their first performance live on the air in the U.S. If they were nervous, you'd never know it, as they ripped through four songs from Silence Yourselfwith elegant brutality.

Set List

  • "City's Full"

  • "Shut Up"

  • "She Will"

  • "Husbands"

    • Credits

  • Host: Cheryl Waters

  • Engineer: Kevin Suggs

  • Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin Wilmore

  • Editing: Jim Beckmann

    Jim Beckmann