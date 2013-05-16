Savages: Elegant Brutality, Rendered Anything But Silent

More than a band, Savages is an idea. Guitarist Gemma Thompson said it herself during our interview at : "We had the idea originally and wanted to put everything we'd all accumulated individually into creating a performance that had a sonic representation of the name Savages."

The British post-punk group spent a year developing its ferocious live attack before successfully solidifying its sound for an album. When they arrived at KEXP, its members told us that this would be their first performance live on the air in the U.S. If they were nervous, you'd never know it, as they ripped through four songs from Silence Yourselfwith elegant brutality.

Set List

"City's Full"

"Shut Up"

"She Will"

"Husbands"

Credits

Host: Cheryl Waters

Engineer: Kevin Suggs

Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin Wilmore

Editing: Jim Beckmann

