Steve Forbert On Mountain Stage
Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert makes his seventh appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Originally from Mississippi, Forbert relocated to New York City and scored a hit in the early '80s with "Romeo's Tune," and has been recording and performing steadily ever since.
Forbert's most recent collection of original material, Over With You, is his fifth in three years, and features contributions from Americana luminaries Ben Sollee and Ben Harper. And two of Forbert's very first releases — Alive on Arrival and Jackrabbit Slim — have recently been reissued. Forbert's seasoned voice is backed only by his own guitar and harmonica for these five songs. His set opens with "Goin' Down to Laurel," which was not heard during the radio broadcast.
Set List
