The Sea, The Sea On Mountain Stage
The Sea, The Sea makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. The duo of singer-songwriters Mira Stanley and Chuck E. Costa first began performing and recording together in the fall of 2011. No stranger to West Virginia's most famous stage, Stanley spent much of her youth backstage at shows alongside her father, Mountain Stage bandleader Ron Sowell. She even auditioned once, as a very young girl, for host Larry Groce — "Don't call us, we'll call you," he told her. Many years later, he kept his word.
Stanley and Costa were recently included in NPR Music's Heavy Rotation feature, and are set to release their debut album, which they recorded with producer and go-to bassist Todd Sickafoose. The Sea, The Sea is joined for part of its set by John Inghram on bass and Bob Thompson on piano.
Set List
