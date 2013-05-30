Petula Clark On World Cafe

Petula Clark's new album, Lost In You, is her first since 2004. The 80-year-old actress, singer and entertainer launched her career in film and on the radio; she even entertained the troops in WWII, and was later known for her worldwide hit "Downtown."

In this interview and studio performance, Clark tells World Cafe host David Dye about her encounter with Elvis Presley, her backstage visit with Karen Carpenter and how she happened to appear on the famous recording of "Give Peace a Chance" recorded at John Lennon's bedside.

This episode was rebroadcast on Dec. 19, 2014.

