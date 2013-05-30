© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Petula Clark On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 30, 2013 at 10:24 AM CDT
Petula Clark.
Petula Clark's new album, Lost In You, is her first since 2004. The 80-year-old actress, singer and entertainer launched her career in film and on the radio; she even entertained the troops in WWII, and was later known for her worldwide hit "Downtown."

In this interview and studio performance, Clark tells World Cafe host David Dye about her encounter with Elvis Presley, her backstage visit with Karen Carpenter and how she happened to appear on the famous recording of "Give Peace a Chance" recorded at John Lennon's bedside.

This episode was rebroadcast on Dec. 19, 2014.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
