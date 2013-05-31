Linda Oh On Piano Jazz

With the bass, "you have a lot more power than you may think," Linda Oh says. Born in Malaysia to Chinese parents, her family moved to Western Australia, where she started out playing bass in rock bands. Since discovering the double bass, Oh become a steady presence on the scene, whether playing with a string quartet, composing for film or covering the Red Hot Chili Peppers, which she does here with "Soul to Squeeze" in a set with host Jon Weber.

Linda Oh currently lives in New York, where she completed her Masters at the Manhattan School of Music, and teaches bass in its pre-college division. She performs in venues throughout the city and also composes music for film. Her latest album is Initial Here.

Originally recorded Feb. 19, 2013.

