© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Madeleine Peyroux On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 4, 2013 at 5:05 PM CDT
Madeleine Peyroux.
Madeleine Peyroux.

Madeleine Peyroux started singing blues and jazz on the streets of Paris. Over the course of her career, Peyroux has released six albums, sold more than a million copies of her second record (Careless Love) and developed a following for her easygoing, Billie Holiday-tinged sound.

Peyroux's musical sweet spot is somewhere between country and R&B, so it makes sense that producer Larry Klein suggested she cover the songs on Ray Charles' groundbreaking 1962 album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music for her new record, The Blue Room. It's a great fit, as you'll hear in Peyroux's live set with a small orchestra, recorded at The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. World Cafe's Michaela Majoun gets the story.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye