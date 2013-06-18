Question Of The Week: What Veteran Band Should Have A Comeback?

So far, 2013 has been a year of impressive comebacks, with a number of veteran musicians returning after extended hiatuses. Electronic artists Daft Punk and Boards Of Canada are back with their first new albums in eight years. David Bowie is back with his first new release in a decade. And My Bloody Valentine finally dropped an album fans have been waiting for for more than 20 years - a followup to the band's legendary 1991 album, Loveless.

So this got us thinking: What other veteran artists need to return with a new album?

I would have said Sebadoh, but that band is, in fact, releasing a new record in September, the band's first in 14 years. I wouldn't say "no" to a new Peter Gabriel album with all-new songs, or one from Talking Heads. I was holding out hope that Pink Floyd would do another album (even if it paled in comparison to the band's earlier work). But after keyboardist Rick Wright died in 2008, I figure it's probably the last we'll hear from the group.

But really, even though John Bonham shuffled off this mortal coil long ago, I would love, love, love to have a new Led Zeppelin album. I bet they could pull it off. Bonham's son, Jason, who's no slouch of a drummer, could sit in.

Tell us what you think in the comments section. And while you give it some thought, check out the guest DJ set we did with Daft Punk.

