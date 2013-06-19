The 25 Movies To Which 'World War Z' Is A Sequel, Probably
World War A (in which Isaac Newton is bonked on the head and still bravely figures out gravity)
World War B (spun off from a VH1 reality show)
World War C (in which two dudes hit each other with cellos for 2.5 hours)
World War D (part of The Great Report Card Skirmish Of 1998)
World War-E (in which a tiny robot rolls around and watches Hello Dolly and then smashes the doubloons out of everything in sight)
World War F (the [bleep]ing best war ever)
World War G (gorilla versus giraffes versus gerbils versus guinea pigs) (brutal)
World War H (sometimes, the war is silent)
World War I (often confused with World War I)
World War J (alternate title: World War Erving)
World War K (cereal warfare)
World War L (ends in Canarsie)
World War M (about the one thousandth world war)
World War N (directly follows World War N-1, followed by World War N+1)
World War O (Oprah's war)
World War P (when you lie on your side, it's just a war between people sticking their tongues out at each other)
World War Q (Almost always followed by World War U)
World War R (pirate war)
World War S (emphasizing that there are always many, many world wars)
World War T (the war between the shirts)
World War U (where we learn to party and chase monsters)
World War V (inside every warrior, there's a space lizard)
World War W (whatever)
World War X (the sexiest World War)
World War Y (the war for men only)
